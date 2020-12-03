JENSEN, Laura A. (Fitzgerald) "Laurie" Age 57, of Milton, December 2, 2020. Devoted mother of Kyle, Samantha and Lindsey Jensen. Sister of Mary Kelly, Joseph Fitzgerald, Thomas Fitzgerald, Arleen Bernardi, Diane Mackenzie, Jean Fitzgerald Faust, Linda Fitzgerald and Amy Adams. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, services are private under the care of Alfred Thomas Funeral Home. Please visit www.alfredthomas.com
to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/LaurieJensen
