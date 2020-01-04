|
|
OSGOOD, Laura A. Passed away Friday, December 27th at the age of 83. Raised in Melrose and attended Melrose High School. Laura spent 65 years of marriage to her husband Neil. The two raised four children, a son Gregory Osgood and wife Annette, daughters Susan Osgood and her partner Mari McClenny, Sandra Osgood and her partner Daniel Coyle and Lorna Pimental and her husband Anthony. Laura was a loving grandmother to Christopher Copson, Tara, Jacob, Julia and Jamie Osgood, as well as her two great-grandchildren Finley and Penelope Merrill. Laura cared for many people throughout her life, she was raised with many sisters and was loved by many nieces and nephews. She was known for her carefree ability to love and nurture everyone she crossed paths with. Her home was always open to anyone needing a place to live or a hot meal. She was like a second mother to so many children. Neil and family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 18th from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Anthony's of Malden, 105 Canal Street, Malden, MA. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com The family asks you to consider making a donation in Laura's memory to All Care Hospice, 210 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Laura A. OSGOOD
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020