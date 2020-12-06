RICHARDSON, Laura Allis Age 83, formerly of Boston and Chatham, passed away from COVID-19 complications on December 2, 2020. Laura was born on May 6, 1937, daughter of the late Charles and Frances Reasor. Laura earned her Bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis and achieved a certificate from Université Paris-Sorbonne during her year abroad. Following her marriage to Frederick (Fritz) Allis, she lived for many years at Phillips Academy in Andover, where Fritz was Chairman of the History Department. Laura's interest in art solidified during a year-long sabbatical in Rome, Italy in 1970. Despite juggling the many duties of being a faculty wife and a mother to two children, she built a painting studio in the top floor of the house, an old student dormitory, while she pursued formal training in painting, lithography, and printmaking at the Museum School of Fine Arts. When money ran low, she cobbled together a group of fellow art students to offset the cost of hiring live models. Paintings of scantily clad strangers started to emerge from the house and signaled the changing norms of the 70s. When Fritz retired in 1980, they moved to Boston where Laura joined The Fenway Studios, an artist's cooperative. Over the next decade, her interest in oil painting intensified. She befriended, and then mourned, many of her fellow artists as they succumbed to AIDS. She lobbied hospice to extend care to AIDS patients. She also started exploring her own faith. Her paintings became more abstract and layered as she strove to find meaning and then portray it through the medium of oil painting. After Fritz's death in 1993, Laura both lived and painted at her studio in Boston. She married Harris Richardson in 2000 and frequently traveled to Chatham and Tequesta, FL, always finding temporary studio space to pursue her passion. She never stopped painting. Laura is survived by her daughters Frances Hughes and her partner Brad Black of Belmont and Laura Ruther and her husband Doug of Chicago. She will be missed by her grandchildren India May, Max Ruther, and Harry Ruther. A private Burial will take place at The Chapel Cemetery at Phillips Academy in Andover. A Mass and Memorial Service will be held in several months.