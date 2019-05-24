TWEEDALE, Laura Ann Recently of Stoneham, MA, died peacefully after a brief illness on May 20, 2018. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Donald and Katherine Tweedale, she grew up in North Syracuse and was a 1967 graduate of St. John the Baptist. Laura continued her education at the Powelson Business Institute, and worked as a legal secretary in the Syracuse area briefly before moving to Boston in 1972, the city she called home for most of her life.



Laura enjoyed traveling, and was especially fond of the time she spent in Scotland. An avid conversationalist, Laura made friends easily; those that she made in Boston became family to her. She will be missed for her quick wit and sincere honesty.



Laura was predeceased by her parents and brother, Donald. She is survived by her two sisters, Katherine (Gary) Robb of Syracuse, and Eleanor Hackett of Albany, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Laura's family will be forever grateful to the ICU staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their extraordinary care in her final days.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima, 409 S. Main Street, North Syracuse. Calling Hours for family and friends were held prior to Mass, 1:30 to 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's name to one of her favorite charities: or The Humane Society.



Share condolences at



edwardjryanandson.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019