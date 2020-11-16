KEENE, Laura B. (Neal) Of Newburyport, formerly of Revere, passed away on November 9, 2020 after a long illness. Laura was 83 years of age. Born in Newark, NY, she is the daughter of the late Elmer and Jesse (Cook) Neal. She attended Revere public schools and resided in the city for 70 years. Retired bookkeeper for a shipping and container business. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence L. Keene. Devoted mother of Kevin Dunne and his wife Jylanne of Mashpee and Colleen Seznec of Newburyport. Loving sister of Kathleen Troiano of Tewksbury, Maureen Logan of Los Angeles, CA and the late Richard Neal. Sister-in-law of Eileen Neal of Naples, FL. Lovingly survived by 4 granddaughters, Courtney and Lauren Dunne and Caitlin and Michelle Seznec. Also survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only at the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card. Donations in Laura's memory may be made to Harborside Hospice, 241 Winter Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. View the online memorial for Laura B. (Neal) KEENE