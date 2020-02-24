|
CUTLER, Laura C. (Curtis) Born November 17,1927 in Boston, to the late Louis and Mary (Colt) Curtis, wife of the late Tarrant Cutler, died February 15, 2020 at age 92, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family. Laura was a loving and generous person with a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Above all, she enjoyed her family and dogs. She graduated from Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill. As a young debutante, you would find Laura as a Red Cross volunteer, dispensing milk to the troops as they came off the transports. Laura married Tarrant Cutler on June 18, 1949. Their wonderful marriage of 54 years lasted until Tarrant passed away in May of 2003. Laura was a natural athlete who excelled at Golf and Tennis. She was also a philanthropist, supporting numerous causes throughout her life through a family foundation that she set up. Her passion for education brought her to the Museum of Science as Overseer Ameriti, where she would contribute to selecting recipients for the Walker and Washburn prizes. She and her husband would also donate a significant gift to the Museums's planetarium restoration. This passion was also visible by the numerous years spent as one of the original Trustees on the Brookwood School Board. Laura's love of nature and the outdoors resulted in years of support for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Her love of birds, especially chickadees, cardinals and nuthatches, was evident through her numerous bird feeders. Socially, Laura loved playing a good game of bridge. She played in tournaments around MA and was a regular at the Wednesday night Ipswich bridge group. Laura was a member of Abacas, an investment club, where she was an avid and intuitive investor. In the winter, she would attend symphony with her sister and others. Summers would find her collecting heart-shaped rocks and blue sea glass on Singing Beach and later on the Vineyard. But, her favorite moments were on family vacations, where she shamelessly spoiled her children and grandchildren. Laura loved to laugh and she lived and enjoyed life in a way that made others lives fuller. She will be missed by many. Surviving her are two sons Tarrant Cutler, Jr. and his wife Tamela of Orleans, Edward C. Cutler and his wife Lisa of Easton, NH, a daughter Laura Archuleta of Essex, a sister Catherine Allard of Manchester by the Sea, five grandchildren Bridget, William, Jason, Andrew and Kristopher. She was predeceased by three sisters, Louisa Gustafson, Polly Burrus and Fanny Luke. Her Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Church, 24 Masconomo St., Manchester-by- the-Sea, on the 14th day of March, 2020 at 2PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ipswich River Audubon or Cape Ann Animal Aid. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020