|
|
PINI, Laura C, (Mancuso) Of East Cambridge, September 16. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Lefty" Pini. Devoted mother of Anthony "Tony" and his wife Audrey, Mary Ann Taranto and her husband Sal, Laura Melegos and her husband Jon, Kellie Pini and her husband Bob Camelio, Gerald and the late Joseph Pini. Loving grandmother of Melody Cabral-Pini, Lani Gonzalez, Michael Taranto, Nina Camelio, Sophia Camelio and great-grandmother of Miles Austin and Lily Milagros Gonzalez. Dear sister of the late Gabriel, Fedele, Anthony and sister-in-law of Constance and Antonetta Mancuso. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge, Thursday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM. For guest book visit [email protected]
View the online memorial for Laura C, (Mancuso) PINI
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019