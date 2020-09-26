1/1
LAURA (SIEWKO) EAVES
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAVES, Laura (Siewko) In Norwell, formerly of Chelsea and Wolfeboro, NH, on September 24th. Beloved wife of the late (ret.) CPD Lt. Ralph H. Eaves. Devoted mother of Carol Eaves-Gaff of Norwell and her late husband Laurence "Larry" Gaff, Dr. Ralph W. Eaves and his wife Karen of Norwell. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Eaves and Madeline Eaves. Loving daughter of the late Boleslaw "Bill" and Stella (Usewicz) Siewko. Dear sister of the late Leo Siewko, Wanda Fleming and Chester Siewko. She is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. A private family farewell will be held followed by graveside prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA

View the online memorial for Laura (Siewko) EAVES


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved