EAVES, Laura (Siewko) In Norwell, formerly of Chelsea and Wolfeboro, NH, on September 24th. Beloved wife of the late (ret.) CPD Lt. Ralph H. Eaves. Devoted mother of Carol Eaves-Gaff of Norwell and her late husband Laurence "Larry" Gaff, Dr. Ralph W. Eaves and his wife Karen of Norwell. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Eaves and Madeline Eaves. Loving daughter of the late Boleslaw "Bill" and Stella (Usewicz) Siewko. Dear sister of the late Leo Siewko, Wanda Fleming and Chester Siewko. She is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. A private family farewell will be held followed by graveside prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com
