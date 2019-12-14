Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Reyim
1860 Washington St.
Newton, MA
LAURA ISENBERG Obituary
ISENBERG, Laura Of Newton, MA, formerly of New Haven, CT, passed away on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark Byers. Devoted mother of Daniel Byers and Anthony Byers and his wife Lilah. Proud grandmother of Esther and Joseph Byers. Loving sister of Sally Cohn, Nancy Isenberg, and Michael Isenberg. Services at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington St., Newton, MA on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center c/o Bone Marrow Transplant Program. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
