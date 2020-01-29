|
ANDERSON, Laura J. (Wentworth) Of Burlington, Jan. 8. Beloved wife of Robert E. Loving mother of Lisa Lebrecht & her late husband David of Burlington, Frank Eric Anderson & his wife Debbie of Woburn, Richard Anderson & his wife Hilary of Chelmsford and the late Robert E. Anderson, Jr. & his late wife Elisabeth. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sister of Robert Wentworth of Derry, NH, the late Frank, Charles "Chick," & Barbara Wentworth. Graveside Services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Laura's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020