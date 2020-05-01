|
FIORINO, Laura Josephine (Voci) Lifelong resident of East Boston on May, 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Revere on August 2, 1925 to the late Joseph Voci, Sr. and Amelia (Cataldo) Voci. Devoted mother of Vincent "Vinny" Fiorino and his wife Lorraine of Revere, and Philip Fiorino and his wife Diana of Saugus. Beloved sister of the late Grace Guerrero, Patricia Lavoine, Irene Coughlin, Albert Voci, and Joseph Voci, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Vincent, Michael, Stephen, and Ava. Adored great-grandmother of Alessandra, Craig, and Alyssa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Laura was a past member of the Women's Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 6 in East Boston. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
