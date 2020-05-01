Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA FIORINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA JOSEPHINE (VOCI) FIORINO


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA JOSEPHINE (VOCI) FIORINO Obituary
FIORINO, Laura Josephine (Voci) Lifelong resident of East Boston on May, 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Revere on August 2, 1925 to the late Joseph Voci, Sr. and Amelia (Cataldo) Voci. Devoted mother of Vincent "Vinny" Fiorino and his wife Lorraine of Revere, and Philip Fiorino and his wife Diana of Saugus. Beloved sister of the late Grace Guerrero, Patricia Lavoine, Irene Coughlin, Albert Voci, and Joseph Voci, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Vincent, Michael, Stephen, and Ava. Adored great-grandmother of Alessandra, Craig, and Alyssa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Laura was a past member of the Women's Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 6 in East Boston. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -