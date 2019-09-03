|
FRASER, Laura M. (Boch) Of Norwood passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Harry A. Fraser. Devoted mother of Kathy L. Fraser-Hurley of Norwood, Thomas F. Fraser and his wife Cathy of ME, Evelyn A. Caron and her late husband Stephen C. of Attleboro, Lisa D. Rose and her husband Harry of Wrentham and Andrew P. Fraser and his partner Susan Lynch of Norwood. Sister of Richard R. Boch and his wife Adele of VT and the late Ernest J. Boch. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Andrew B. and Ida M. (Scanzio) Boch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Laura was an accomplished gardener and cook. She was a graduate of Norwood High School class of 1950. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 6pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019