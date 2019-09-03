Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA M. (BOCH) FRASER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA M. (BOCH) FRASER Obituary
FRASER, Laura M. (Boch) Of Norwood passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Harry A. Fraser. Devoted mother of Kathy L. Fraser-Hurley of Norwood, Thomas F. Fraser and his wife Cathy of ME, Evelyn A. Caron and her late husband Stephen C. of Attleboro, Lisa D. Rose and her husband Harry of Wrentham and Andrew P. Fraser and his partner Susan Lynch of Norwood. Sister of Richard R. Boch and his wife Adele of VT and the late Ernest J. Boch. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Andrew B. and Ida M. (Scanzio) Boch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Laura was an accomplished gardener and cook. She was a graduate of Norwood High School class of 1950. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 6pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now