Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA MOREAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA M. (SHEEHAN) MOREAU


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA M. (SHEEHAN) MOREAU Obituary
MOREAU, Laura M. (Sheehan) Age 65, recently of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Waltham, Maynard and Concord, April 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Heather Provencal and her husband Mark of Palm Bay, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. George William "Bill" Moreau, her parents, John and Laura (Valmus) Sheehan, and her sister, Kathleen (Sheehan) Vecchio. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, plans for Funeral and Interment Services at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord will be announced at a later date. For her service updates, full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -