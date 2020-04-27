|
|
MOREAU, Laura M. (Sheehan) Age 65, recently of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Waltham, Maynard and Concord, April 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Heather Provencal and her husband Mark of Palm Bay, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. George William "Bill" Moreau, her parents, John and Laura (Valmus) Sheehan, and her sister, Kathleen (Sheehan) Vecchio. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, plans for Funeral and Interment Services at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord will be announced at a later date. For her service updates, full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020