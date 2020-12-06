1/1
MILLER, Laura Mae Cramer Of Belmont, MA, died on November 28, 2020 of acute respiratory failure due to Covid-19 pneumonia. Born in Linn, MO on July 30, 1922, Laura always wanted to be a teacher. She taught history, social studies and English for nine years at three schools in Missouri, and at the Baker School in Brookline, MA. She moved permanently to the Boston area in 1954 with her late husband, John P. Miller, a former young scientist who had worked on the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, NM, who, after the end of the war, focused his research and education on geology and became a professor of geology, first at Pennsylvania State University and then at Harvard University. In Belmont, Laura was active in PTA, METCO, and Belmont Against Racism. Through First Church of Belmont, Unitarian Universalist, Laura taught Sunday School and participated in Sanctuary for Central American Refugees, the resettlement of a family from Vietnam, and the Transylvania Partner Church program. She served on the board of Boston Children's Theatre. Laura is survived by her children Julie Miller Vick (Jim) of Haddonfield, NJ, Sally Miller (Charlie Albanese) of Bagdad, FL and Roger Miller (Ann) of Cambridge, MA, three grandchildren and a step-grandchild, and three great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild, a sister, a sister-in-law, eleven nieces and nephews, and extended-family friend, Joe Cornish (Jeff Cuppett). She was predeceased by husband John Miller, son Kirk Miller and brothers Edwin Cramer and R.V. Cramer. Arrangements have been handled by Boston Cremation. A virtual Memorial Service will be held in the near future and an in-person outdoor Celebration will be held when it is safe to gather again. For questions about these events, please contact a family member. For the full obituary, including information on in memoriam donations, see bostoncremation.org/obituary/laura-mae-cramer-miller

