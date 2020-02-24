Boston Globe Obituaries
LAURA MAY (TORRES) RISSO

LAURA MAY (TORRES) RISSO Obituary
RISSO, Laura May (Torres) Of Watertown, February 22, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of Eugene R. Risso. Devoted mother of Eugene M. Risso & his wife Sandra of Barrington, NH, Laura Gene Salvucci & her husband Cesidio "Joe" of Framingham, and Nancy Gene Risso of Watertown. Loving grandmother of Eugene R. & Christopher L. Risso both of Maryland, Jennifer Salvucci of Framingham, & John S. Broughall of Watertown. Dear sister of Albert Torres of Idaho & the late Joseph, Herbert, Shirley, and Eleanor. A private interment will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Laura's name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.kidneyfund.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
