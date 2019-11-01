|
|
PELLEGRINI, Laura Of Watertown, passed at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 30, 2019, age 89. Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, the daughter of Antonio and Maria Carmela (Decina) Pellegrini. Beloved wife for 63 years to Mario Pellegrini. Devoted mother of Loreto Pellegrini and companion Rita Velez of Waltham and Michael Pellegrini and wife Darlene of Andover. She was the last surviving of 5 siblings. Loving grandmother of 7: Kathryn, Stephen, Lawrence, Sophia, Francesca, Nina and Luca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16), NEWTON, Monday, Nov. 4 from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30 Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's name may be made to: , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019