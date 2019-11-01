Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA PELLEGRINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA PELLEGRINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA PELLEGRINI Obituary
PELLEGRINI, Laura Of Watertown, passed at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 30, 2019, age 89. Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, the daughter of Antonio and Maria Carmela (Decina) Pellegrini. Beloved wife for 63 years to Mario Pellegrini. Devoted mother of Loreto Pellegrini and companion Rita Velez of Waltham and Michael Pellegrini and wife Darlene of Andover. She was the last surviving of 5 siblings. Loving grandmother of 7: Kathryn, Stephen, Lawrence, Sophia, Francesca, Nina and Luca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St. (Rt. 16), NEWTON, Monday, Nov. 4 from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30 Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's name may be made to: , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Laura PELLEGRINI
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -