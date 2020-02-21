|
|
RAFFO, Laura (de Grazia) Of Weston. February 20, 2020. Wife of John F. Raffo. Mother of Luisella Raffo (Michael Jones) of Weston and Carla Raffo (Antony Withers) of London, UK; grandmother of Laura Cipolla, Henry J. Cipolla, Richard R. Cipolla (Maureen French), John R. Withers (Priyanka Agrawal), Edward A. Withers and Charles N. Withers; great-grandmother of Leo Cipolla; sister of Claudio de Grazia (Angela) of Turin, Italy; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Laura's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Boston University, Department of Romance Languages | Italian Studies, 718 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020