Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Linwood Cemetery
View Map
Resources
LAURA (DE GRAZIA) RAFFO

LAURA (DE GRAZIA) RAFFO Obituary
RAFFO, Laura (de Grazia) Of Weston. February 20, 2020. Wife of John F. Raffo. Mother of Luisella Raffo (Michael Jones) of Weston and Carla Raffo (Antony Withers) of London, UK; grandmother of Laura Cipolla, Henry J. Cipolla, Richard R. Cipolla (Maureen French), John R. Withers (Priyanka Agrawal), Edward A. Withers and Charles N. Withers; great-grandmother of Leo Cipolla; sister of Claudio de Grazia (Angela) of Turin, Italy; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Laura's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Boston University, Department of Romance Languages | Italian Studies, 718 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
