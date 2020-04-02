Boston Globe Obituaries
SFEIR, Laura (DeAngelis) A resident of Westwood, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital after a long illness. She was 52. Laura was born April 5, 1967 in Norwood, Massachusetts a daughter of Henry Michael and Sara May (Thomas) DeAngelis. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Mass General Hospital in Boston. Laura is survived by her husband, Dani R. Sfeir, her son Andre Sfeir of Westwood, her brother, David C. DeAngelis and his wife Debbie of Arnold, California, her four sisters, Carol L. Saari and her husband Robert Pizzi of West Yarmouth, Christine DeAngelis of Wildwood, New Jersey, Ginnie Mulroy and her husband Bill of Bellingham and Sally L. DeAngelis and her husband Mitch Rosenberg of Lowell, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Laura enjoyed singing in the St. Denis Choir, hiking and swimming. She lived her life with a smile always on her face. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 to help fight inflammatory breast cancer would be appreciated. For guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
