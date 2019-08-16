|
COFFIN, Laurance G. "Larry" Of Westwood, formerly of Port Chester, NY, died August 14th, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eugenie N. "Nicole" (Naprstek) for 56 years. Loving father of Andrew Simeon Coffin of North Andover and Eric Carleton Coffin and his wife Michelle of Midlothian, TX. Cherished grandfather of Carleton, Robert and Kathryn. Loving son of the late E. Carleton and Regina Kennedy Coffin. Loving brother of the late Ann Louise McLaughlin and husband Philip and the late Robert Carleton Coffin.
Larry was married to Nicole in June of 1963 in La Celle St. Cloud, France. He graduated as a Textile Engineer from Lowell Textile Institute and from MIT with an MS in Textile Technology. He was a member of numerous textile clubs, the Westwood Historical Society, The Westwood Men's Club, and The Marblehead Yacht Club. Larry was an avid sailor and longtime racer in the Marblehead Rhodes 19 class. He loved spending time with his family and friends on vacation in the Berkshires, over dinner, or enjoying a nice sail in Marblehead. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean conflict.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, on Monday, Aug. 19th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday morning, Aug. 20th at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Westwood Food Pantry. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019