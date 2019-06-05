|
|
JOHNSON, Laurance Paul "Laury" Of Walpole, June 3, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Lucinda M. "Cindy" Johnson. Loving father of Jessica A. Johnson of Attleboro and Michele L. Johnson of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Kaleigh Patricia McLaughlin, Hailey Johnson, and Skye Webber. Devoted son of the late John A. and Jean (Dunlop) Johnson. Brother of Sandra L. Auld of Haverhill, John Wendell Johnson of Virginia, Dennis A. Johnson of Florida, Donna A. Orlando of Walpole, Judith A. Holt of Walpole, Audrey L. Armitage of Attleboro, Tracey J. Bartucca of Walpole, and the late Deborah E. Wagner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Laury's Life Celebration on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2 to 6 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of Laury's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019