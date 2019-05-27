Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURE ATAYA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURE (TANNOUS) ATAYA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAURE (TANNOUS) ATAYA Obituary
ATAYA, Laure (Tannous) Of Dedham, May 26, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Jack Ataya. Loving mother of John Ataya and his wife Fida of Dedham, Joseph Ataya and his wife Claude of Dedham and Viviane Ataya and her husband Greg Gilbert of Georgia. Beloved grandmother "Teta" of Joelle, Julien, Lorrie, Sophie and Jessica. Dear sister of Aida Eid, Yvonne Kassis, Badiaa Georges, George, Abe and Jean Tannous and the late Souad Geagea. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 VFW Pkwy, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Cathedral Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laure's memory may be made to the Cathedral. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now