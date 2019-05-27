|
ATAYA, Laure (Tannous) Of Dedham, May 26, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Jack Ataya. Loving mother of John Ataya and his wife Fida of Dedham, Joseph Ataya and his wife Claude of Dedham and Viviane Ataya and her husband Greg Gilbert of Georgia. Beloved grandmother "Teta" of Joelle, Julien, Lorrie, Sophie and Jessica. Dear sister of Aida Eid, Yvonne Kassis, Badiaa Georges, George, Abe and Jean Tannous and the late Souad Geagea. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 VFW Pkwy, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Cathedral Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laure's memory may be made to the Cathedral. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019