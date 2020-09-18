1/1
LAURELLE "LUVIE" STABILE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STABILE, Laurelle "Luvie" Affectionately known to friends and family as "Luvie," passed away at the age of 76 on June 5, 2020. Laurelle was born on September 24, 1943 in Winchester, MA to Eleanor and Harry J. Stabile 2nd. She attended Kenwood Convent of the Sacred Heart, a boarding school for girls, in Albany, NY and went on to study at Institut International Le Mesnil in Switzerland. Throughout her life, she resided at various times in Montreal, Canada; Manchester, VT; Brookline, MA; Siasconset, MA; South Beach Miami, FL; and Boston, MA. Laurelle's love of art, design, fashion, and travel propelled her all over Europe accompanied by her son, Justinian, and daughter, Yasmine. Her sense of style and unique perspective of the world – and the people in it – live on in her children and grandchild. She is survived by brothers John, Harry 3rd, and Mark Stabile; ex-husband James F. Kfoury; son Justinian J. Kfoury; daughter Yasmine D. Kfoury; and granddaughter Delia E. Kfoury. She will be remembered by all as a devoted mother with an infectious and outspoken personality. Laurelle's life will be celebrated on the day of her birth, September 24, in 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Donations may be made in her honor to the Parental Stress Hotline parentshelpingparents.org 1-800-632-8188. Guestbook at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury www.KfouryFuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved