STABILE, Laurelle "Luvie" Affectionately known to friends and family as "Luvie," passed away at the age of 76 on June 5, 2020. Laurelle was born on September 24, 1943 in Winchester, MA to Eleanor and Harry J. Stabile 2nd. She attended Kenwood Convent of the Sacred Heart, a boarding school for girls, in Albany, NY and went on to study at Institut International Le Mesnil in Switzerland. Throughout her life, she resided at various times in Montreal, Canada; Manchester, VT; Brookline, MA; Siasconset, MA; South Beach Miami, FL; and Boston, MA. Laurelle's love of art, design, fashion, and travel propelled her all over Europe accompanied by her son, Justinian, and daughter, Yasmine. Her sense of style and unique perspective of the world – and the people in it – live on in her children and grandchild. She is survived by brothers John, Harry 3rd, and Mark Stabile; ex-husband James F. Kfoury; son Justinian J. Kfoury; daughter Yasmine D. Kfoury; and granddaughter Delia E. Kfoury. She will be remembered by all as a devoted mother with an infectious and outspoken personality. Laurelle's life will be celebrated on the day of her birth, September 24, in 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Donations may be made in her honor to the Parental Stress Hotline parentshelpingparents.org
