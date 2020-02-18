|
ANGELONE, Lauren C. (Calista) Age 42, passed away on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lauren is survived by her husband Marco Angelone of Arlington, MA, her father Joseph Calista and his wife Rev. Barbara Cann Calista of Searsport, ME and Rockport, MA, her mother Linda Calista and her partner George Kerper of Searsport, ME, her brother Daniel Calista, and his wife Bridget Calista, niece Caroline, nephews Benjamin and Luke of Duxbury, MA, aunt and uncle James and Anne Snyder of South Carolina and their sons Matthew and Eric, aunt and uncle Diane and Paul Hubbard of Raynham, MA, aunt and uncle John and Debra Calista of Dover, NH and their sons Sean and Ryan. A celebration of Lauren's life will take place at 12 Noon on Saturday February, 22, 2020, at Calvary Methodist Church, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA to be followed by a reception at the church immediately after the service. A private internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lauren would love to have you make donations to support the Calvary UM Church, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02474, or to the Music Therapy Program at Lesley University, in memory of Lauren Calista, 29 Everett St., Cambridge, MA 02138. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020