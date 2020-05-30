|
KERRIGAN, Lauren M. Of Roslindale, May 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Matthew Kerrigan of Branford, CT. Beloved daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Collins) Kerrigan of Mission Hill. Devoted sister of Brian Kerrigan of Canton, NY, formerly of Roslindale, and the late John Paul Kerrigan and Michael Barry Kerrigan of Roslindale. Dear aunt of Brian, Emma, Abby, and Jack. Lauren was a strong and resilient woman, whose life demonstrated her unshakable faith in goodness and love. She was much beloved by her family and dear, lifelong friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, June 3rd from 3-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4th at 12 Noon. Please wear masks and bring personal pen to sign register book. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lauren's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 31 to June 3, 2020