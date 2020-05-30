Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAUREN KERRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAUREN M. KERRIGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAUREN M. KERRIGAN Obituary
KERRIGAN, Lauren M. Of Roslindale, May 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Matthew Kerrigan of Branford, CT. Beloved daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Collins) Kerrigan of Mission Hill. Devoted sister of Brian Kerrigan of Canton, NY, formerly of Roslindale, and the late John Paul Kerrigan and Michael Barry Kerrigan of Roslindale. Dear aunt of Brian, Emma, Abby, and Jack. Lauren was a strong and resilient woman, whose life demonstrated her unshakable faith in goodness and love. She was much beloved by her family and dear, lifelong friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, June 3rd from 3-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4th at 12 Noon. Please wear masks and bring personal pen to sign register book. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lauren's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 31 to June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAUREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -