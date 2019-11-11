|
|
RICO, Lauren Of Wrentham: Lauren passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 10, 2019 at the age of 28. Beloved daughter of Arthur, Jr. and Janet (Sweeney) Rico of Wrentham and sister of Michelle Rico of Brighton. Cherished granddaughter of Edward and the late Barbara Sweeney of Norwood and the late Kathleen and Arthur Rico of Norwood.
Lauren was non-verbal with significant disabilities and dependent on others for her care. She helped many to appreciate the important things in life. Full of grace, patience and resilience, she lived at home surrounded by her loving family with the support of direct caregivers. Lauren participated in the day program at the Arc of South Norfolk in Westwood, a loving and compassionate community with exceptional staff to meet her needs.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in WRENTHAM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, November 15th at St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in the Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Lauren's name may be made to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090.
For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019