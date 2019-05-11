MILLS, Laurence A. Of Wellesley, MA, passed away on May 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandra of 53 years, and his children and loved ones, Edward, Allison, Russell, Pam and Walter. He was a devoted grandfather to Avery, Max, Logan, Jordan and Galadriel and their visits were highlights in his life. Laurence attended Boston Latin School, the University of Pennsylvania and Law School at Boston College. He enjoyed traveling with his family, classic cars and was an avid collector of antique license plates. After retiring from his law practice he attended The Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement. He enjoyed the challenge of learning about new ideas and subjects. He also cultivated an unexpected interest in gardening and could often be found puttering around the yard. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:45 am. Minyan Service at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham, MA, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019