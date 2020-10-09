SCHMITT, Laurence L. (Larry) Age 72, formerly of Milton, MA and Cohasset, MA, died peacefully on September 28, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Larry was born on March 8, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Helen(Lee) and Philip Schmitt. He grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa and graduated as valedictorian from Ottumwa High School. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduating with a BS in Humanities in 1970. He studied under some of the best known writers and poets in America, including Lillian Hellman, Louise Gluck, and A. R. Gurney. One of his poems, written while at MIT, was published in two different writing anthologies which were used in college literature curriculums. He liked to say that he was probably the most published one-poem poet in America. In later years, he was a friend of his partner Kay's Living by Heart Poetry Group and joined them often on their field trips to hear different poets read their work. Larry spent most of his career as a software engineer for Lotus/IBM in the Boston/Cambridge area. He was a brilliant man with eclectic and passionate interests, including chess, poetry, duplicate bridge, crossword puzzles, travel, Boston professional sports, music, and the arts. Larry was a member of the MIT chess team that won the national collegiate championship and later personally advanced to International Master. He was a longtime member of the Boylston Chess Club in Boston, serving as Treasurer for many years. When Larry was 4, he contracted polio and for the rest of his life could only walk wearing a brace and using crutches. As a member of the Greater Boston Post-Polio Association for many years, serving as both Treasurer and President, he was an inspiration to many. Larry's powerful presence and heartwarming smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Larry is survived by his beloved significant other of 22 years, Kay Mixon; daughter Johanna Schmitt by his first wife Mary Jane, Johanna's partner, Brian Sulkow, and grandson Will Sulkow; six siblings, Andrew, Dan, Shirley, Ed, John and David, and their spouses; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as Kay's son, brother and sister and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary's End Polio Campaign. Visiting Hours: A memorial service will be planned at a later date.