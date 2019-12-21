|
LEVINE, Laurence "Larry" Age 86, of Danvers, MA, formerly of Malden. Owner of Larry Levine's Kosher Meat Market. Entered Eternal Rest December 21, 2019. Devoted husband of Mindy (Spigel) Levine. Beloved father of Rene Schecker, Allen & Joann Levine and Todd & Simone Levine. Cherished grandfather of Adam & Arielle Levine, Jenna Levine, Hillary Levine, Allison Levine, Justin Schecker and Sarah Schecker. Proud great-grandfather of Hallie Levine. Dear brother of Irving & Lenore Levine. Services at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday, December 23 at 2:00PM. Interment in Everett. Condolence Calls may be made following the Burial at Temple Ner Tamid until 8PM. Calls may also be made at his late residence Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 4-8PM with Minyans at 7PM and also Friday, 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody, Bnai Israel Cong., Rockville, MD, or Chabad Center, Parkland, FL. For online condolences and directions, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malde
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019