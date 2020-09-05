FAHEY, Laurence M. (BPD Retired) Retired BPD and WWII Army Veteran of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston on September 5, 1927 to the late Thomas C. Fahey, retired BPD, and Mary (O'Rourke) Fahey. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Anne C. (Mulligan) Fahey. Loving father of Patrick (Pamela) of North Kingstown, RI, Brian of Orleans, Mary Belschner (William) of West Newton, Michael (Anh) of Medway, Brendan of Old Town, ME, Deirdre Sonntag (Kurt) of Fayetteville, NC, Daniel of West Roxbury, Eileen McGillicuddy (Kevin) of West Roxbury. Cherished brother of Mary Schwarzer (Wolfgang) of Germany and the late John, Joseph, Thomas and Francis Fahey. Devoted grandfather of Alison, Laura and Matthew Fahey, Sarah, Brianne and Brendan (Lauren) Belschner, Cedric, Ailish, Maevis and Neilan Fahey, Alexandria and Mae Fahey, Miles (Sydney) and Erika Sonntag, Daniel and Kathleen Fahey, Molly, Charlie, Kevin and Rose McGillicuddy. Survived by many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Church, 10 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600