Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
LAURENCE M. STACK

LAURENCE M. STACK Obituary
STACK, Laurence M. "Mickey" Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. Loving son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Morrissey) Stack. Dear brother of Ellen McGilvary of Winthrop, and the late David Stack, Paul and his surviving wife Gloria, James "Jimmy" Stack and his surviving wife Lorraine, Dennis and Maureen Stack. Cherished uncle of Jacqueline Charlebois, Shelley Stack, Brittany McDonough, Paula Stack, Tracy McKeone, Dennis Stack, and the late John Stack and Alex Charlebois. Family and friends will honor Laurence's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Saturday, August 24, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM with a Prayer Service in the funeral home beginning at 6:30PM. Laurence was a late U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. For guest book and directions vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284 -1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
