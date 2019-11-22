|
WOODS, Laurence M. Of Bedford, formerly of Malden, age 69, November 22, 2019, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Woods, brother of his twin brother Joseph, and his sister Carole, and the late Diane Cronin, Sheila Boulanger, and Gayle Siggins, also survived by his best friend Jack Lane, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 10:00AM-11:30AM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Veterans Administration VASH Program. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019