BRODERICK, Laurence Paul Jr. Of Scituate, formerly of Dedham, passed away on July 6th, 2019. He was the proud father of Kerry Broderick of Waterbury, VT, and MaryKate Broderick of Hingham, MA. Son of the late Laurence, Sr. and Doris (Grace) Broderick. Brother of Janis Broderick of Needham, and John W. Broderick of Dedham. Uncle to Jill Broderick Kelly of Norwood, and Brittany Broderick Maloof of Walpole. Great-uncle to Liam Broderick Kelly. Beloved by his family and a friend to so many. Graduate of Dedham High School Class of 1977 and Nichols College Class of 1981. Law or Larry, as he was lovingly called, was always the life of the party, commanding the crowd with his humor, spot on impersonations, unmatched singing and sub-par guitar playing talents. Always the performer, Law could put a smile on everyone's face and fill a room with laughter at any moment. The originator of the "selfie," he was always documenting life's special moments. He was the consummate salesman, a history buff at heart and lover all of things music, with a special fondness for Elvis Presley. He will forever be remembered as funny, kind, generous, and caring. Larry loved spending time with his friends and family and was happiest on his boat (when running!) with his girls, always finding peace on the water in Scituate. Although his spot can never be replaced, we will cherish all the beautiful memories he created with all. A Visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, July 11, from 4-8pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home on Friday, July 12, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Phoenix House at 99 Wayland Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island 02906, offering holistic support for those in need. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000 Published in The Boston Globe from July 10 to July 11, 2019