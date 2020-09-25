SLATTERY, Laurence "Larry" Age 88, of Tewksbury, formerly of Waltham, Sept. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (Niose) Slattery. Loving father of Diane Johnston, Doreen Defina & her husband Richard and Darlene Connelly & her husband Jim of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather to 7 grandchildren & his late grandchild Jillian Connelly and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carol McGonigle, George Slattery and Catherine Bimber. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to your favorite veterans' charity. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com