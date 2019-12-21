|
LAPHAM, Laurence W. Jr. Passed peacefully on December 18, 2019. His wife of 50 years, Sharon, was with him. His passing will leave a huge void in the lives of his loved ones, his brothers Wayne Lapham and Dean Lapham, his cousin Diane Reeves and her family, Sharon's sister Deborah and husband David Whelton, sister Denise Smith and her son Jeremy McPherson, plus many cousins and second cousins and their families. His voice will be missed by our lifelong friends, the Nicewicz family and also dear friends that have shared our lives through the years. He followed in his father's footsteps serving in the Navy (1964-1967). After receiving his Master's degree, he worked at Varian in Gloucester for many years and is fondly remembered by co-workers. Larry had a deep and passionate ethic. He was articulate about ideas and values but would listen to an argument for another view. Music was an important vehicle for his passions. Despite a lifelong debilitating disease (AS), he was stoic about the pain he suffered and rarely complained. In retirement, he was continually thinking of what should be fixed or who could use a helping hand. He kept an ongoing list of "items to be done." His family and his friends will miss his comradery and advice. He was a good man, a loving husband, loved his family and friends and the country he served. He had great empathy for animals, especially dogs. A Graveside Service is being planned for the Spring. Donations can be made to animal welfare organizations. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019