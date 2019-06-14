|
WEINER, Laurence A resident of Florida for the past 45 years, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Lake Worth, FL. Mr. Weiner was born in Chelsea, MA 75 years ago.
Laurence had a driven entrepreneurial spirit, owning many businesses & restaurants throughout his life.
He was the beloved son of Louis Weiner and Charlotte (Alpert). He is survived by his daughter, Esta Weiner, his son Jon (Laurie) Weiner, his grandson Joshua, his 3 sisters, Donna (Martin) Dorfman, Frayda Brenner, & Eileen Millstein & many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services are set for Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2:15 p.m. at Eternal Light Cemetery in Boynton Beach, FL followed by Shiva at 6125 Silver Oak Drive in Lake Worth. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019