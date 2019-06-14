Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAURENCE WEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURENCE WEINER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAURENCE WEINER Obituary
WEINER, Laurence A resident of Florida for the past 45 years, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Lake Worth, FL. Mr. Weiner was born in Chelsea, MA 75 years ago.

Laurence had a driven entrepreneurial spirit, owning many businesses & restaurants throughout his life.

He was the beloved son of Louis Weiner and Charlotte (Alpert). He is survived by his daughter, Esta Weiner, his son Jon (Laurie) Weiner, his grandson Joshua, his 3 sisters, Donna (Martin) Dorfman, Frayda Brenner, & Eileen Millstein & many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services are set for Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2:15 p.m. at Eternal Light Cemetery in Boynton Beach, FL followed by Shiva at 6125 Silver Oak Drive in Lake Worth. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.