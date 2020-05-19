Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURETTA PROCTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURETTA C. (NORTON) PROCTOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURETTA C. (NORTON) PROCTOR Obituary
PROCTOR, Lauretta C. (Norton) Lifelong resident of Dorchester, MA, May 17, at the age of 78. Daughter of the late Edward S. (Ned) and Rose M. (Lauretta) Norton. Beloved wife of William H. Proctor (retired BPD). Loving mother of Cindy Crowley and her husband Neil Crowley, Edward N. Proctor, Tracy Doyle and her husband Michael Doyle (BPD), all of Dorchester. Sister of Agnes B. Hurley of Dorchester and Theresa F. Downie of Dennisport. Beloved grandmother of Caeli and Brendan Crowley, Patrick and his wife Kaleigh, Michael and Joseph Doyle. Great-grandmother to Benjamin Richards and Leah Doyle. Also survived by her much loved nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester, MA 02122. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Lauretta C. (Norton) PROCTOR
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -