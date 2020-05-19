|
PROCTOR, Lauretta C. (Norton) Lifelong resident of Dorchester, MA, May 17, at the age of 78. Daughter of the late Edward S. (Ned) and Rose M. (Lauretta) Norton. Beloved wife of William H. Proctor (retired BPD). Loving mother of Cindy Crowley and her husband Neil Crowley, Edward N. Proctor, Tracy Doyle and her husband Michael Doyle (BPD), all of Dorchester. Sister of Agnes B. Hurley of Dorchester and Theresa F. Downie of Dennisport. Beloved grandmother of Caeli and Brendan Crowley, Patrick and his wife Kaleigh, Michael and Joseph Doyle. Great-grandmother to Benjamin Richards and Leah Doyle. Also survived by her much loved nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester, MA 02122. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020