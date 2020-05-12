|
FERNANDEZ, Lauretta (Kolb) On Monday, April 20, 2020, Lauretta Fernandez (Kolb) passed away at the age of 85 from complications related to Covid-19. Lauretta was born in Roxbury, MA on July 1, 1934 to Joseph and Ethel Kolb. She spent most of her life in Dorchester, where she married and raised 6 children.
Lauretta is predeceased by her husband, Herbert T. Fernandez, and her siblings, Joseph, Ethel and Helen Kolb. Lauretta is survived by her brother, John Kolb, daughters, Laurie McKinley of Rockland, MA, Paula Seaman of Middleboro, MA, sons, Herbert and Stephen Fernandez of Dorchester, Erik Fernandez and Paul Fernandez of Bridgewater, as well as grandchildren, Traci Morawski and her husband Rob and Lauretta's great-granddaughter, Lauren of Rockland, MA; Matthew Eldar and his wife Emily and Lauretta's twin great-grandchildren, due in September of Melrose, MA; Jonathan Seaman and his wife Krystal of Middleboro, MA; Elizabeth Louis and her husband Dan and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Brady of Tiverton, RI; grandchildren, Andrew and Leslie Levin, and other extended family. Lauretta also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Lauretta enjoyed bingo, music and dancing. She loved watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies. Her favorite vacation spots were Loon Mountain in NH and Sebago Lake Maine.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, Funeral Services are private, and a Celebration of Lauretta's Life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest along side her parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. For online condolences please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020