HUMPHREY, Laurette (Vachon) Of Somerville, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Humphrey. Loving mother of Shirley Longo and her husband John of Woburn, Steven and his wife Mary of Belmont, Phyllis Norwood of Woburn and her late husband Dan, Christine Keane and her husband John of Somerville, the late Joyce Moynihan and her husband Edward, Beverley O'Riordan and her surviving husband James of Wilmington. Dear sister Rachel Bisson of Nashua, NH. Devoted grandmother of Danielle, Dael, Elisha, Brian, Catherine, Sean, Patrick, Brendan, Connor, Amanda, Jason and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Carolynne, Logan, Riley, Eddie and Ryan. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-7pm. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurette's memory to the Somerville Council on Aging, 167 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019