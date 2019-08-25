Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURETTE HUMPHREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURETTE (VACHON) HUMPHREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURETTE (VACHON) HUMPHREY Obituary
HUMPHREY, Laurette (Vachon) Of Somerville, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold J. Humphrey. Loving mother of Shirley Longo and her husband John of Woburn, Steven and his wife Mary of Belmont, Phyllis Norwood of Woburn and her late husband Dan, Christine Keane and her husband John of Somerville, the late Joyce Moynihan and her husband Edward, Beverley O'Riordan and her surviving husband James of Wilmington. Dear sister Rachel Bisson of Nashua, NH. Devoted grandmother of Danielle, Dael, Elisha, Brian, Catherine, Sean, Patrick, Brendan, Connor, Amanda, Jason and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Carolynne, Logan, Riley, Eddie and Ryan. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-7pm. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurette's memory to the Somerville Council on Aging, 167 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now