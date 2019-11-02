|
ANDERSON, Laurie A. In Natick formerly of Prospect, CT. Passed unexpectedly on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. Anderson Jr. Devoted mother of Emma, Liam and Patrick Anderson. Sister of Michael Kolodziej and his wife Jean of Terryville, CT and Jason Kolodziej of Prospect, CT. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Marjorie (Casper) Kolodziej. Laurie was a graduate of Naugatuck, CT High School Class of 1996 and a 2006 graduate of University of Maryland. She was also a former teacher in Branford, CT and at the YMCA in Fairfield and Bridgeport, CT. Laurie was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, and the NY Giants. She had an extraordinary talent in crafts and decorating and she loved the beach. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Wednesday, November 6th, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, November 5th, from 4-8 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Laurie to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019