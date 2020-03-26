Boston Globe Obituaries
LAURIE ANN (VOLANTE) DESIMONE

DeSIMONE, Laurie Ann (Volante) Of Revere, formerly of Newton, March 24, 2020. Beloved daughter of Norma J. (Pfister) Volante of Newton and the late Elio Volante. Sister of Michael E. Volante of Groton. Granddaughter of Antoinette Volante of Newton. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Laurie's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020
