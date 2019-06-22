Boston Globe Obituaries
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
LAURIE M. HUBBARD Obituary
HUBBARD, Laurie M. Of Reading, June 20, 2019, at age 56. Beloved sister of Richard Hubbard. Devoted aunt of Thomas Hubbard, Trevor Hubbard, Katherine Hubbard and Travis Hubbard. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence Hubbard and Frances (Sullivan) Hubbard. A Funeral Service Celebrating Laurie's Eternal Life will be in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Thursday, June 27th, 2019, at 11 am. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Laurie to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or at https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family

Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
