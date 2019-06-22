|
|
HUBBARD, Laurie M. Of Reading, June 20, 2019, at age 56. Beloved sister of Richard Hubbard. Devoted aunt of Thomas Hubbard, Trevor Hubbard, Katherine Hubbard and Travis Hubbard. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence Hubbard and Frances (Sullivan) Hubbard. A Funeral Service Celebrating Laurie's Eternal Life will be in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Thursday, June 27th, 2019, at 11 am. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Laurie to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or at https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019