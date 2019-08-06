Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Victory Grill and Sports Bar
233 Elm St.,
Dedham, MA
LAURIE M. LOHSE


1966 - 2019
LOHSE, Laurie M. On August 1, 2019, Laurie Simone Lohse passed away surrounded by her family. Born December 18, 1966 in Boston, MA, she was the proud mother of Katherine Simone of High Point, NC, and Ethan Lohse of Westwood. She was the cherished daughter of Mianne Beigbeder Simone Edwards and the late Captain William S. Simone, ASMC. Laurie was the loving sister of Julie Simone Corda and favorite aunt of Jason and Matthew Corda. She will be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Though a 34 year resident of MA, she spent her early years in CA, NC, and 15 years in NJ where she graduated high school in 1985. Laurie received her BA from Mass College of Art in Boston. Laurie always had a smile and a kind word for friends and strangers. She loved her CrossFit Craic gym and had a soft spot for sloths. Family and friends will gather to Celebrate her Life on August 16, 2019 at Victory Grill and Sports Bar, 233 Elm St., Dedham, MA from 7 to 10 pm. A Memorial Service will be held in NJ at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Mauley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 (oldcolonyhospice.org) or slothsanctuary.com a rescue/rehabilitation center in Costa Rica. For guest book please visit website below. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
