Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
St. Francis of Assisi
Braintree, MA
Laurie (ELLIS) Melchionda

Laurie (ELLIS) Melchionda Obituary
MELCHIONDA, Laurie (Ellis) Passed away, at the age of 59, unexpectedly in Braintree. Laurie was born to parents Mary E. Ellis and the late David S. Ellis. She was married to Robert A. Melchionda, October 19, 1985. She is survived by three children Robert F. Melchionda and fiancee Megan Mulcahy, Anthony Melchionda and wife Jessica Melchionda, and Juliana Melchionda. She was also survived by four siblings David Ellis, Jimmy Ellis, Mary-Lou Musto, and Karolyn Clancy, along with many nieces and nephews. She was also survived by mother-in-law Delia Melchionda and many relatives of the Melchionda family tree. Laurie graduated from Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School in 1979. She then went on to UMASS Boston and received her RN, BSN. She received a Master's degree from Cambridge College in Education. Laurie started working at Marian Manor Nursing Home. She worked for Boston Children's Hospital for 35 years. She was a school nurse in the Braintree School System for 25 years & recently became Director of Nursing for the Weston School System for 2 years. She was on the Braintree and Weston Boards of Health. Laurie touched so many lives in her short 59 years. She was the one person that would not stop until the job was accomplished no matter what the job was. No matter how hard or what got in her way, the job was completed to Laurie's standards. Above all her many accomplishments, her proudest accomplishment of all was her 3 children. A wake is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in BRAINTREE. All are invited to attend and celebrate Laurie's life. A Funeral is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020. at St. Francis of Assisi in Braintree, MA. The family is requesting a private Funeral Service at this time due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to (JDRF/Breast Cancer/ALS).

View the online memorial for Laurie (Ellis) MELCHONDIA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
