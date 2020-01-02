Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
LAVERNE P. WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, LaVerne P. Age 75, of Mattapan, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on December 24, 2019. She is survived by her son Derrick Williams of Boston, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 AM, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 525 River St., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church, at 10 AM. Interment private. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
