TOMB, Lavina Chase "Viney" Of Auburndale, passed away on May 9, 2020 at age 96 years. Viney was predeceased by her husband Hugh McKelvy Tomb in 2007, and by her eldest son John McKelvy Tomb II in 1966. Mrs. Tomb is survived by two sons: William Chase Tomb and his wife Lynn Stowe Tomb of Gill, MA; and Douglas Bunton Tomb and his wife Beverly Baynes Tomb of Falls Church, VA; two grandchildren: Meghan Tomb Gladstone (husband William) of New York City, and Jonathan Chase Tomb (wife Allison) of Huntington, VT. She has four great-grandchildren: Gannon, Zoe, Emmett and Lachlyn, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by two sisters: Nancy Chase Kilquist Lockwood of Whitefield, NH, and Mary Jane Chase of Haverford, PA. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462, www.nwh.org or the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. To read her life story, share a memory or send a note of condolence to Viney's family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020