|
|
CHUDIGIAN, Lavom K. "Leo" Age 83, of Lexington, May 31, 2019. Leo is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith (Bandini) Chudigian, two daughters, Diane Rogers of Alpharetta, GA and Susan Cote and her husband Joel of Chelmsford, MA, his sister, Rosalind Ayers of Killen, AL, and many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves his lifelong buddy, best friend, and partner in crime, David Connelly of Nashua, NH. Predeceased by his father, Kosrof Garabed Chudigian (1946) and Elmas (Meldonian) Chudigian (1972), brother, Charles Haig Chudigian and his wife Ramona (Lazar) Chudigian. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Wednesday, June 5th, from 3 to 6 pm, concluding with a Funeral Service with military honors at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 (www.helpfightra.org) or the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 (www.massachusetts.heart.org). U.S. Army Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019