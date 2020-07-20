Boston Globe Obituaries
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
LAWRENCE A. BEAN

BEAN, Lawrence A. Lawrence A. Bean, age 95 of Dedham, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, died peacefully on July 19th, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Marilyn Bean who died in 1999, and Rosalyn Foster Bean who died in 2019, and was the loving brother of Regina Kleiman. He is survived by his children Nancy and Dick Rossman and Edward and Laurie Bean, and stepchildren Gail and Arnie Rosenberg, Robert Foster, and Lanny Foster. He was the adoring grandfather to Lauren and Steven Cook, Amy and Sam Deich, Alex and Una Bean, JD and Shanna Bean, and Amanda and Ryan Davis, and their nine great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service is private, and the Shiva is private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the NewBridge Scholarship Fund, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026; Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Road, Wayland, MA 01778; or Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, MA 02481. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
