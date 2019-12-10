|
|
DYSART, Lawrence A. Jr. Of North Reading, December 2, 2019, age 78. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Lou (McClelland) Dysart; loving father of Lawrence A. "Lad" Dysart, III and his wife Susan of Haverhill, Elizabeth "Buffy" Rymill and her husband Jerry of North Reading and Peter B. Dysart and his wife Jan of Richfield, MN; brother of Mary Quint of Pittsfield, ME and the late Nancy Veilleux; grandfather of Amanda Dysart, Andrew Dysart and his fiancée Trixie Vazquez, Patrick and Kate Dysart, Declan and Ainsley Rymill; and practically family, the MacTaylors. Funeral on Monday, December 16 at 11 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling Hours on Sunday, December 15 from 3 to 7 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to a community program of your choice or: Voices Of Hope, 171 Park St., Stoneham, MA 02180, c/o Ed Siegal. He was a retired math teacher at Merrimack College and software engineer. Founder of the North Reading Youth Basketball Program. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Lawrence A. Jr. DYSART
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019