KERR, Lawrence A. "Lonnie" Age 85, of Natick, died on April 28, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Newton on September 15, 1934 the son of the late Lawrence Kerr and Christine (LeBlanc) Kerr. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene E. (Muhlberg) Kerr of Natick. He was the father of Shawn Kerr of Wayland, Sandra J. Kerr of Rotonda, FL and the late Kristine M. "Kris" Kerr, who died on May 17, 2019. He was the brother of Lorraine Berube and her husband Henry Berube of Rotonda, FL, Nancy Chaisson and her husband Cliff Chaisson of Middleboro and the late George Kerr. Also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Muhlberg of Pittsburg, PA and late brother-in-law George Muhlberg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He served as a SP3 with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Longtime member of Pipefitters Local 537 of Boston. Due to the current heath situation, a Celebration of his Life and interment in Lakeview Cemetery alongside his daughter, Kris, will be held at a later date, when all can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that you perform an act of kindness towards others as Lonnie would be delighted to see that occur. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. For condolences and updated service information, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020