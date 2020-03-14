|
LEPORE, Lawrence A. "Larry" Of Arlington on March 13th. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (O'Hearn). Loving father of Lawrence "Larry" Jr. and his wife Lina of Stow, Edmund and his partner Joanne True of Dracut, Andrew and his wife Marlene of Winchester and Marie Tremblay and her partner David Pantalone of Billerica. Dear grandfather of Taormina and Katrina Lepore. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family members. Larry was a WWII Army Veteran who served in Asia-Pacific and was a graduate of Northeastern University. He ran his family shoe business, Lepore Shoe in Medford for many years. At the request of Larry and his family, all Services are private. A Memorial Mass is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Larry to Collaborative Elder Services, Inc., 37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474 or elderdayservices.org/donate Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook and for updates regarding a Memorial Mass.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020